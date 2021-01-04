Texas football is hopeful Steve Sarkisian will lead the Longhorns to glory, but he’ll only be as good as his staff.

The Longhorns hired Sarkisian last week after firing Tom Herman. The two are similar coaches in that they’re offensive minded and recruit well. Texas is hoping Sarkisian’s experience working for Nick Saban at Alabama could make the difference, though.

Sarkisian’s first step as head coach will now be to hire a staff. It appears a few candidates are starting to emerge for various positions.

Former Rutgers head coach and Alabama assistant Kyle Flood is emerging as a potential candidate for Texas football’s offensive coordinator position, per a report from Kirk Bohls.

Keep an eye out for Alabama OL/former Rutgers HC Kyle Flood as a candidate for Texas OC job and Alabama analyst A.J. Milwee as a potential quarterback coach. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) January 4, 2021

Kyle Flood would add veteran leadership for the Texas’ coaching staff. He currently coaches the offensive line at Alabama (one of the best lines in college football).

There’s still a strong likelihood Steve Sarkisian handles play-calling responsibilities. An offensive coordinator would most likely coach a position group and provide input.

Sarkisian’s play calling at Alabama has been superb, and is a main reason the Tide are playing for the national championship. The transition from Tua Tagovailoa to Mac Jones has been seemless, and Sarkisian is a big reason why.

Texas football fans should be excited about the future of the Longhorns. But Sarkisian’s hires will make the difference between a Big 12 and national contender.