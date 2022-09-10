Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Texas' Heartbreaking Loss

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Texas Longhorns fans celebrate the start of the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas was knocking on the doorstep of an upset victory against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, but a clutch drive from Bryce Young sealed the deal.

While every Texas fan inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was left heartbroken over this afternoon's result, former Oklahoma star Gerald McCoy seems to be very pleased with the way this game played out.

Once the final whistle was blown, McCoy tweeted, "The joy and excitement and soul leaving all the Texas fans……………"

Of course, McCoy is just honoring the Red River Rivalry with this tweet.

Even though Texas ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard this Saturday, the Longhorns showed a lot of promise.

If starting quarterback Quinn Ewers didn't go down with a shoulder injury in the first half, this game might have played out differently.

Texas will be back in action next Saturday against UTSA.

As for the Red River Showdown, that'll take place on October 8.