Former Texas DC Todd Orlando Hired By Big 12 Rival

In an effort to fix their defensive issues from this past season, the Texas Longhorns moved on from defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. Former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash will replace him on the coaching staff.

Orlando had to spend over a month on the open market, but he has found another job inside the Big 12.

That’s right, the former Texas defensive coordinator will remain in the same conference. To be more specific, Orlando will stay in the Lone Star State.

Orlando will now be the linebackers coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

It’ll be the second time that Orlando is coaching alongside Matt Wells. They spent time together from 2013-2014 at Utah State.

Texas Tech announced the move this afternoon.

Orlando’s defense struggled this past season at Texas. That being said, the majority of the Week 1 starting lineup dealt with injuries.

The fact that Orlando is staying in the Big 12 should add more intrigue to next season’s Texas-Texas Tech matchup.

Obviously the Longhorns want to bounce back in 2020, but so do the Red Raiders. Wells finished with a 4-8 record in his first year as the head coach.

We’ll see Texas and Texas Tech battle on Oct. 24 from Jones AT&T Stadium.