Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall.

Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.

This is the first time in a long time that Herman won't be part of a coaching staff this year.

Herman, who was the head coach of the Texas Longhorns from 2017-2020, was an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears in 2021.



As a head coach, Herman had a 32-18 record. His best season came in 2018, when he led the Longhorns to a 10-4 record and Sugar Bowl victory.

Prior to joining Texas' staff, Herman was the head coach of Houston's football program. He won 22 games in just two years.

It's unclear if Herman plans on coaching college football ever again. For now though, he'll try to see if he has what it takes to be a great analyst.