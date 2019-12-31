Former Texas OC Tim Beck Reportedly Landing New Job

Former Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck is reportedly on the move. Beck – who was demoted from OC to QB coach by coach Tom Herman at the end of the 2019 season – is expected to join the NC State staff as the Wolfpack’s new offensive coordinator.

College football reporter Bruce Feldman has the latest:

“Former #Texas OC Tim Beck is expected to be the next offensive coordinator at #NCState. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow.. Beck and Dave Doeren go back to their KU days in the mid 2000s.. Zach Barnett first reported the move.”

Beck was a successful offensive coach for the Longhorns. Texas ranked 14th in total offense and 18th in scoring in 2019.

The offensive coordinator is also a tremendous recruiter as he’s helped the Longhorns sign several elite classes. NC State will surely benefit from both his off and on the field contributions.

This will be Beck’s first time coaching in the ACC. He has served as offensive coordinator at Ohio State, Nebraska, Missouri State and of course, Texas.

Outside of Clemson, the ACC is perceived as the weakest Power Five conference. Perhaps Beck can help the Wolfpack emerge as a contender to the Tigers.

As for Texas, the Longhorns face Utah in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.