Former Texas Star Michael Huff Helping Out During Freeze

The state of Texas is in crisis after frigid temperatures and poor weather have left thousands around the state without power.

Thankfully, the news isn’t all bad. There are plenty of people – like former Texas football star Michael Huff – willing to help those in need.

Huff, a former All American for the Longhorns, is doing what he can to help out in Austin. The former Texas star bought food from a local restaurant to help feed as many people as possible.

“If you’re in Austin and need a hot meal and can safely make it to Don Juan Taco, I’ve paid for 1,000 tacos in advance,” Huff posted on his personal Twitter page Thursday. “Let’s feed as many people as we can and only take what you need.”

Huff played a vital role in the Longhorns’ Rose Bowl win over the USC Trojans during the 2005 season. After a standout career at the University of Texas, the then-Oakland Raiders made Huff the No. 7 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He put together a solid NFL career, being named Second Team All-Pro during the 2010 season. After seven seasons with the Raiders, he played sparingly for the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

He later returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach. Huff currently serves as the Longhorns’ assistant director of player development.

Keep up the good work, Michael!