Four-Star RB Recruit Skipping Final High School Season

One of the top running back recruits in the country will sit out his final season of high school football. Jaydon Blue, a four-star recruit from Klein Cain High School, announced the news on social media this week.

Blue is the No. 48 overall recruit and No. 3 running back from the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. He committed to the Texas Longhorns in February.

The reason Blue has decided to skip his final season of high school football is because he avoids putting any unnecessary wear and tear on his body.

“After countless hours of evaluation, I have made the decision to forego my senior season of high school football,” Blue said in a statement. “This has been a very difficult decision for my family and I. Football is a brutal sport, and the wear and tear associated with the RB position is undeniable.”

Like he said in his statement, this wasn’t an easy decision for Blue. He’s optimistic that it’ll pay off in the long run though.

“I plan to take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing my off the field training/rehab regimen. This is a strategic & conscious effort to ensure that I am prepared to perform at an elite level at the collegiate rankings during the 2022 season.”

Here’s the full statement from Blue:

23 signing out✌🏾 Thanks to everyone for the support #HookEm🧡🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/RrpbWCfZGW — 23🏈 (@JaydonBlue) May 20, 2021

Running backs take a beating over the course of their careers, so it’s tough to blame Blue for making this decision.

Last year, Blue had 227 carries for 2,155 yards and 30 touchdowns. He doesn’t really need another year of high school football to prove that he’s an explosive player.

It’ll be interesting to see if Blue’s decision influences other recruits from the 2022 class.