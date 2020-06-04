FOX Ranks College Football’s Top 5 QBs In 2020

Football’s a quarterback-driven sport. The spotlight typically only shines on the player under center – for good reason, too. There’s five quarterbacks in particular that enter college football’s 2020 season as the best in the nation.

FOX Sports has released its annual college football quarterback ranking ahead of the upcoming season. As we’re all well aware, there’s no doubt Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields are the two best prospects – but which is better?

The FOX Sports analysts have come together to make a decision. Lawrence enters this year as the best quarterback in college football, followed by Fields at No. 2.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger enters the 2020 season at No. 3. The Longhorns’ quarterback is overdue for a big year in Austin. Two SEC quarterbacks check in at No. 4 and 5, featuring Florida’s Kyle Trask and Auburn’s Bo Nix. FOX Sports’ full ranking can be found below, courtesy of Saturday Down South:

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Ohio State QB Justin Fields Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Florida QB Kyle Trask Auburn QB Bo Nix

There’s no doubt Ehlinger, Trask and Nix are talented players – but do they deserve to be ranked so highly by FOX Sports? If anything, it just goes to show behind Lawrence and Fields there aren’t any other proven elite prospects.

Ehlinger has the experience to come up with a big season this year, though. Many expect Trask to help the Gators compete for the SEC Championship.

Nix had a talented freshman campaign. But it’ll be tough for Auburn to overcome teams like Alabama and LSU considering how many key pieces the Tigers lost from last season.