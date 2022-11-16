Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson of the Texas Longhorns walks on the field during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation.

Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas.

"For all that care one way or another I am committed to Sark and this staff to finish the journey! So please don’t believe any reports otherwise! #Wenotme," Patterson tweeted.

Patterson, 62, was the head coach of TCU's football program from 2000-2021. He finished his tenure with an 181-79 record.

Programs in need of a culture change would be wise to consider Patterson, the all-time wins leader for TCU. There aren't many candidates who can match his résumé.

For now though, Patterson will try his best to help Texas end this season on a positive note.

Ironically enough, Texas is coming off a heartbreaking loss to TCU. Next up for the program is a showdown with Kansas.