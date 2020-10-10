The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football Fans Are Loving Gus Johnson This Afternoon

FOX announcer Gus Johnson calls a basketball game.COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 22: Fox announcer Gus Johnson on the air before a college basketball game between Seton Hall Pirates and the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on December 22, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Gus Johnson calling a big, chaotic college football game just feels right. Luckily, we get to enjoy him for this year’s edition of the Red River Rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas.

Neither team looks to be very good this year. Texas got by Texas Tech by the skin of its teeth, and followed it up with a loss to TCU last week. Oklahoma is riding a two-game losing streak, being upset by Kansas State and Iowa State.

The stakes may not be as high as they often are, as Oklahoma is a regular College Football Playoff team and Texas has fought to be in the Big 12’s top tier, or at least to help save its coaches job, in this game in recent years. Still, Gus brings the excitement that a wild back-and-forth rivalry game demands.

Right now, Texas and Oklahoma are in overtime, and just traded touchdowns to start things off, pushing the score to 38-38. Gus Johnson really has things dialed up on FOX right now.

He particularly loves him some “Big” Sam Ehlinger. From Texas’ overtime touchdown:

Obviously he has his detractors, particularly those who remember his tenure calling soccer on FOX, or today, Oklahoma fans. Still, most people are really enjoying the unbridled excitement.

Neither of these teams may be super nationally relevant this year, but the game is fun, at the very least. Oklahoma is about to start its second drive of overtime on FOX.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.