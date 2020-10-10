College Football Fans Are Loving Gus Johnson This Afternoon

Gus Johnson calling a big, chaotic college football game just feels right. Luckily, we get to enjoy him for this year’s edition of the Red River Rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas.

Neither team looks to be very good this year. Texas got by Texas Tech by the skin of its teeth, and followed it up with a loss to TCU last week. Oklahoma is riding a two-game losing streak, being upset by Kansas State and Iowa State.

The stakes may not be as high as they often are, as Oklahoma is a regular College Football Playoff team and Texas has fought to be in the Big 12’s top tier, or at least to help save its coaches job, in this game in recent years. Still, Gus brings the excitement that a wild back-and-forth rivalry game demands.

Right now, Texas and Oklahoma are in overtime, and just traded touchdowns to start things off, pushing the score to 38-38. Gus Johnson really has things dialed up on FOX right now.

Gus Johnson calling an overtime game on Fox. Adjust your volume accordingly pic.twitter.com/QmzqmmbUMH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 10, 2020

He particularly loves him some “Big” Sam Ehlinger. From Texas’ overtime touchdown:

😤 @TexasFootball strikes first in OT@sehlinger3 runs it in for the TD pic.twitter.com/mJmySOCnER — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Obviously he has his detractors, particularly those who remember his tenure calling soccer on FOX, or today, Oklahoma fans. Still, most people are really enjoying the unbridled excitement.

We are in full Gus Johnson mode right now and it is glorious — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 10, 2020

Really want to thank the Red River Shootout for giving us the full Gus Johnson experience. Hero. Leader. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 10, 2020

Gus Johnson, slightly excited about the game — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) October 10, 2020

I've always believed Gus Johnson could make $10 million dollars a year narrating adult films. No one does climax better. Enjoy the conclusion of Texas-OU. https://t.co/QjnxAmNgUC — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 10, 2020

Find yourself a job you love like Gus Johnson loves his. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 10, 2020

Gus Johnson on Sam Ehlinger: "HERO. LEADER. TEXAN." — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) October 10, 2020

Neither of these teams may be super nationally relevant this year, but the game is fun, at the very least. Oklahoma is about to start its second drive of overtime on FOX.