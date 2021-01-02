It was only a matter of time before Texas decided to move on from head coach Tom Herman. The Longhorns finally fired the 45-year-old Saturday morning.

Herman’s tenure with Texas football was filled with mediocrity. The Longhorns recruited at an elite level with Herman at the helm, but the off-field success never translated to national dominance.

Texas has reportedly already made a decision on its next head coach. First, the Longhorns are going to have to pay Herman some serious buyout money.

The University of Texas reportedly owes Herman $15 million and the entire staff $24 million, per college football reporter Pete Thamel.

Texas has fired Tom Herman. Will owe him $15 million and the staff nearly $24 million. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2021

Luckily, Texas football is a program that shouldn’t have to worry about paying massive buyouts. The program has an incredible amount of boosters able and willing to make necessary changes.

It looks like those changes are finally being made. Texas has reportedly chosen Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as its next head coach.

Sark has had an opportunity to be a head coach for a major program before. He spent time at USC, but off-field character concerns proved to be the death of his tenure.

He’s now spent a few years under head coach Nick Saban, which could prove beneficial for Texas. If he’s adjusted his character, he could bring the Longhorns back to life and convert Texas into the powerhouse program it once was.

As for Herman, he’ll hit the coaching free-agent market with plenty of money in his pocket.