Isaiah Neyor, Top Transfer Wide Receiver, Flips Commitment

Wyoming’s quarterbacks threw for a combined 15 touchdowns in 2021. Twelve of them were caught by star wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who recently entered the transfer portal and committed to Tennessee.

But it appears that Neyor has changed his mind about where he intends to play in 2022. Taking to Twitter this morning, Neyor announced that he has flipped his commitment and signed with the Texas Longhorns.

The redshirt freshman had a breakout season with the Cowboys in 2021. He had 44 receptions for 878 yards (an average of 20 yards per catch) and the aforementioned 12 touchdowns.

Neyor accounted for more than 40-percent of the team’s receiving yards. His 13 total touchdowns accounted for one-third of the team’s offensive touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor initially committed to Tennessee on January 8. He hadn’t done many visits at the time of his decision though and appeared to be weighing his options.

But when the Vols balked at announcing Neyor’s addition to their team combined with visits to Texas and Ole Miss, Longhorns fans realized they had a chance.

Now Neyor is set to join Steve Sarkisian’s offense, and he’ll have one to three years to make an impact for the team.

In the Big 12, having a deep threat like Isaiah Neyor could be a huge boost for the Texas Longhorns. Given some of the players that are departing, he should be able to carve a niche for himself quickly.

Will Isaiah Neyor make an impact at Texas?