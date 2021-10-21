Ehlinger Family Releases Statement On Jake’s Tragic Death

The family of former Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger has shared further details about the circumstances of his tragic passing last spring.

Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Texas and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead back in May at the age of 20. At the time, information was scarce but the death was not considered suspicious.

According to a statement from the Ehlinger family today, Jake tragically passed away due to an accidental overdose after ingesting pills laced with Fentanyl.

“Today we are sad to share that we have learned that Jake was a victim of an accidental overdose of what was believed to be Xanax laced with toxic drugs including deadly Fentanyl,” the statement reads. “The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in colleges, schools and universities.”

The Ehlinger family offered these heartbreaking details so that Jake “will not have died in vain.”

“We pray that sharing Jake’s story will help shed light on this problem and prevent other families from also tragically losing a loved one,” they said in the statement.

A statement from the Ehlinger Family about the cause of Jake Ehlinger’s death. Younger brother of Sam Ehlinger, former UT QB and current Indianapolis Colts QB. pic.twitter.com/cUMqQmFuZ3 — Nabil Brent Remadna KXAN (@RemadnaKXAN) October 21, 2021

Jake Ehlinger enrolled at Texas in 2019 and walked onto the football team. He redshirted his first season and did not appear in a game in 2020.

In the classroom, Jake earned a place on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll multiple times.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Ehlinger family. We can’t imagine the pain–and also the strength–it took to release this statement today.