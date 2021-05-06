Jake Ehlinger, Texas LB And Younger Brother Of Sam Ehlinger, Found Dead

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns star quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead today. Austin police confirmed that they found him in a neighborhood near the UT-Austin campus.

Austin police said that they received a call just after noon today, and discovered Ehlinger after responding. They have not disclose details about how he was found, other than that his death “is not considered suspicious.”

Ehlinger followed in his brother’s footsteps, enrolling at Texas and joining the Longhorns football program in 2019 after playing at nearby Westlake High School, turning down multiple Ivy League schools to attend his hometown school. He redshirted during his first season with the team, and did not appear in a game this past year.

This tragic news comes just days after Sam Ehlinger was selected in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts. NFL Network accidentally used a photo of Jake in its coverage of the pick, which Sam was amused by when told by reporters.

Austin police: Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead off campushttps://t.co/fbbFtD2D2l — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) May 6, 2021

Jake Ehlinger was an accomplished student over the last two years at Texas. He earned a spot on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll during the Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters. He majored in business.

Our thoughts go out to the Ehlinger family, and the entire University of Texas and Longhorn football communities as they deal with this tragic news.

We’ll have more information as it comes out.

[Austin American-Statesman]