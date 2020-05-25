James Brockermeyer, Nation’s No. 1 Center, Names Final 4 Schools

James Brockermeyer, the top-ranked center in the 2021 cycle, is close to making his commitment decision. The four-star offensive lineman announced his final four schools on Monday evening.

James comes from an impressive football family. His grandfather, Kay, played at Texas, followed by his father Blake, who also suited up for the Longhorns in the mid-90’s. Blake was then drafted in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft.

Additionally, James’ twin brother Tommy is the No. 1 ranked tackle and No. 5 overall recruit in the 2021 class. Their older brother Luke is currently a linebacker at Texas.

Obviously, Texas has a unique advantage in that James is a legacy, but three other schools are also in the mix. Brockermeyer’s final four schools includes Texas, Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

James is the top-ranked center and 192nd overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score. The four-star recruit has yet to confirm a date as to when he’ll make a commitment decision.

Texas is certainly the favorite, but the Crimson Tide aren’t too far behind at the moment. In fact, two of the six crystal balls placed by 247Sports’ insiders have been placed in favor of Alabama. The remaining four are still rolling with the Longhorns, though.

By all accounts, the four-star center will end up in Austin. But we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out.