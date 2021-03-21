Jay Bilas Reacts To Texas Getting Upset In The First Round

Texas’ loss to Abilene Christian in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t the biggest upset of the weekend. But to ESPN college hoops analyst Jay Bilas, it was the most unforgivable.

Appearing on College GameDay, Bilas admonished Texas for looking so poorly prepared and playing so sloppy against Abilene Christian. He said that the foul at the end of the game that opened the door for the Wildcats to win was a direct result of Texas’ flaws.

“Going into the first-round game, none of these teams (that were upset) could say they didn’t have time to prepare. They had time to prepare,” Bilas said, via 247Sports. “If this was a second game, then maybe they didn’t have time. Texas had plenty of time to prepare. And they played teams that press before, that get up into them and all of that. They turned it over 23 times. They gave up 18 offensive rebounds, and they gave up 27 more shot attempts to Abilene Christian.

“That’s not an art thing. That’s a ‘getting your butt kicked’ thing. Maybe they got fouled at the end, but they did not do what it takes to win in that game. They put themselves in that position.”

Texas lost 53-52 on Saturday night, abruptly ending what had been a stellar 2020-21 campaign.

The Longhorns went 17-7 in the regular season and were the 3-seed in the Big 12 Tournament. But thanks to a 1-point win over Texas Tech followed by Kansas’ withdrawal from the tournament, they were able to sneak in to the Big 12 Championship, where they topped Oklahoma State to win the title.

But despite being on a hot streak at the end of the season, their luck didn’t hold up in the NCAA Tournament. The Southland Conference champions took them to the wire and beat them, making head coach Shaka Smart 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament.

Was Texas’ NCAA Tournament loss the most egregious of the weekend?