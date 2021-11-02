On Monday night, a wild story out of Texas football—having nothing to do with the Longhorns’ tumultuous play on the field—swept the college football world. According to reports, special teams coordinator Jeff Banks‘ girlfriend’s monkey attacked a young trick-or-treater on Halloween.

Banks was a key hire by Steve Sarkisian, joining him in Austin after coaching with him under Nick Saban at Alabama. He previously worked at Texas A&M, UTEP, Idaho State, and Washington State.

On Monday evening, Thomas Campbell—a Texas A&M grad and professional photographer—shared the first account of the Banks story, which now has thousands of retweets and quote tweets on Twitter.

“I’m heading a (report) from a credible source that Texas Longhorns Special Teams Coach Jeff Banks’ monkey allegedly attacked and seriously hurt a young Trick-or-Treater last night on Halloween,” he said. “The monkey’s jaws apparently had to be pried off the small child.”

As the story went viral, Banks’ girlfriend took to Twitter to defend herself. She denies that anyone was “viciously attacked,” and appeared to deny that the monkey played a role in the haunted house event that they were reportedly hosting.

She also said that “the kid did not have permission to be on the other side of my property!” which seems to indicate that something did happen, though it isn’t clear the full extent of the situation.

She deleted her Twitter account sometime after responding to some of the messages about this story.

In a follow-up tweet on the since-deleted account she added:

“A 11 /12 year old child should know better then to enter someone yard without permission and old enough to also follow the rules . The rules were when u get to the gate turn around and come back out for candy every other parent and child did so !”

While we don’t have a full accounting of what went down, she certainly wasn’t acting like nothing untoward went down.

This story probably would have gone viral no matter what. The fact that it happened around a Texas program that people always enjoy clowning certainly amplified matters though.

Just to recap, the Special Teams coach at Texas, who played for Mike Price at Alabama, left his wife for a former stripper, who went by the name of Pole Assassin. That former stripper’s pet monkey, who performed with her when she was the Pole Assassin, bit a kid on Halloween. — Monkey Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 2, 2021

I thought spitting out your drink was a movie cliche that didn’t actually happen in real life……. Until I read this Texas Longhorns coach/ Pole Assassin / monkey attack story. https://t.co/VxmTDm5MBQ — Joslin Joseph (@JoslinKJoseph) November 2, 2021

Somewhere a Texas A&M booster is calling the vet school and asking how much of his oil money is needed to build a bigger, faster monkey #MonkeyGate — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2021

Halloween is over, but I suspect a huge run on monkey costumes is about to erupt in Ames. Texas comes to town Saturday. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 2, 2021

So, like, how does this conversation in the Texas athletic department go? I don’t think there’s a manual for a coach’s girlfriend’s monkey biting a kid on halloween. — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 2, 2021

ME: So anyway, Pole Assassin says there’s no way the monkey could have bitten the kid if the child wasn’t trespassing. Texas still hasn’t commented on it, but you gotta think Sark is more concerned about Iowa State right now. MY WIFE: I’m staying at my parents’ tonight. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 2, 2021

Me finding out why I have all these texts about monkeys pic.twitter.com/fT6Yzuse4k — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) November 2, 2021

We’ll have more as it comes out on this wild, wild story.