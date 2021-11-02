The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Crazy Texas Monkey Story

Texas football special teams coach Jeff Banks during a game.WACO, TX - OCTOBER 30: Texas Longhorns assistant coach Jeff Banks watches action during game between the Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears on October 30, 2021 at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Monday night, a wild story out of Texas football—having nothing to do with the Longhorns’ tumultuous play on the field—swept the college football world. According to reports, special teams coordinator Jeff Banks‘ girlfriend’s monkey attacked a young trick-or-treater on Halloween.

Banks was a key hire by Steve Sarkisian, joining him in Austin after coaching with him under Nick Saban at Alabama. He previously worked at Texas A&M, UTEP, Idaho State, and Washington State.

On Monday evening, Thomas Campbell—a Texas A&M grad and professional photographer—shared the first account of the Banks story, which now has thousands of retweets and quote tweets on Twitter.

“I’m heading a (report) from a credible source that Texas Longhorns Special Teams Coach Jeff Banks’ monkey allegedly attacked and seriously hurt a young Trick-or-Treater last night on Halloween,” he said. “The monkey’s jaws apparently had to be pried off the small child.”

As the story went viral, Banks’ girlfriend took to Twitter to defend herself. She denies that anyone was “viciously attacked,” and appeared to deny that the monkey played a role in the haunted house event that they were reportedly hosting.

She also said that “the kid did not have permission to be on the other side of my property!” which seems to indicate that something did happen, though it isn’t clear the full extent of the situation.

She deleted her Twitter account sometime after responding to some of the messages about this story.

In a follow-up tweet on the since-deleted account she added:

“A 11 /12 year old child should know better then to enter someone yard without permission and old enough to  also follow the rules . The rules were when u get to the gate turn around and come back out for candy every other parent and child did so !”

While we don’t have a full accounting of what went down, she certainly wasn’t acting like nothing untoward went down.

This story probably would have gone viral no matter what. The fact that it happened around a Texas program that people always enjoy clowning certainly amplified matters though.

We’ll have more as it comes out on this wild, wild story.

