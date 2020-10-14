Joel Klatt Has Brutally Honest Comment On Texas Football

The Texas Longhorns were on the losing end of an epic four-overtime game against arch-rival Oklahoma this weekend. Unfortunately, that loss has all but cemented the idea that Texas still has a long way to go, and Joel Klatt is frustrated by their lack of progress.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Klatt said that head coach Tom Herman has made Texas “entertaining.” But he clarified that they’re “entertaining… kinda like a car crash” that you can’t take your eyes off.

“They’re entertaining right now, under Herman, kinda like a car crash is entertaining,” Klatt said. “It’s like a beautiful mess and you can’t take your eyes off it.”

Through four games, the Longhorns are averaging just under 50 points per game. But their defense – ranked 66th out of 76 teams – is giving up over 36 points per game.

The result is a 2-2 record with heartbreakers against TCU and Oklahoma mixed with a dominating performance against lowly UTEP and an overtime squeaker against Texas Tech.

Joel Klatt on Texas Football. #ThisIsTexas | #trUT21 | #HookEmpic.twitter.com/egQBZdwLrU — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 14, 2020

Given their losses, Texas no longer even control their own destiny in the Big 12 title race. There is no realistic path for any Big 12 team to reach the College Football Playoff without winning the conference title.

We’re less than half of the way through the 2020 season, but for all intents and purposes, Texas is pretty much done.

They’ll be fun to watch for the rest of the year, but they won’t be playing in January.