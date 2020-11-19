Joel Klatt Has Brutally Honest Message For Texas Coach Tom Herman

Texas hired Tom Herman for a number of reasons, but his ability to recruit at a high level was at the top of the list.

It’s no secret a program’s ability to recruit is the lifeblood of college football success. The Longhorns have always wrangled in elite classes thanks to the program’s blue-blood status. Herman figured to continue that same recruiting success, that is until this year.

Texas’ mediocre start to the season, which included early-season losses to Oklahoma and TCU, is starting to have an impact with recruits. Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 class, recently announced he was decommitting from Herman’s program.

Herman was supposed to be the recipe for Texas to become a national championship contender. But that window may soon close if the Longhorns head coach can’t continue to recruit at a high level.

“It’s a problem,” Klatt said of Texas’ recent recruiting woes this week on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, via 247Sports. “It certainly wasn’t the case when Mack (Brown) was winning a lot of games. They’ve gotten a lot of good recruiting classes but they’ve lost that luster in the state. It’s not just Oklahoma and Texas A&M. LSU and Alabama have been getting in there. Ohio State….Tom Herman came out and said it’s hurting us in recruiting that there are rumors about Urban Meyer in Texas.”

Any coaching change rumors are going to hurt a program, but Tom Herman can’t use that as an excuse.

If the Longhorns aren’t winning the games they should, Herman should at the very least be recruiting well.

If Texas continues to struggle, both in Big 12 play and on the recruiting trail, Herman’s tenure in Austin could be coming to an end.