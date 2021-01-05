Joey Galloway Identifies The Problem With Texas Football

The Texas football program made waves this weekend when they opted to move on from head coach Tom Herman. The Longhorns quickly hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to right the ship on the underperforming team.

But, Herman got just four years in Austin to turn around a once well-respected powerhouse. For some, that time period was simply too short.

ESPN analyst Joey Galloway spoke to that effect recently, following the the weekend events at Texas. He has a problem with the Longhorns quick coaching turnaround and claimed that it leaves too short a time for the program to develop players.

“The question is when you say recruiting, and it makes me wonder how attractive this Texas job is,” Galloway said per 247Sports. “Since Mack Brown was there they’ve been in a struggle. Charlie Strong only got three seasons to get it done; then you got Tom Herman gets four seasons to get it done. When you’re talking college football, and it takes time to recruit, within three years you have to hit home runs right now, young guys that can come in and play. They’re not giving people a chance to develop players.

“It’s like college football, not just a Texas, but everywhere is trending in that direction where you got three or four years to get it done. It takes longer than that when you’re a program like Texas that has struggled for years. It takes longer to flip that roster.”

Galloway continued his defense of Herman, but reminded fans that the Longhorns need to give their coaches time to establish good recruiting habits.

“I thought Tom Herman was a home-run hire,” Galloway said. “You got to wait and see what happens with the recruiting.”

Herman went 32-18 in his four years with the Longhorns, showing a clear improvement from the Charlie Strong era. However, Texas continues to have lofty expectations after dominating the Big 12 in the early 2000’s that Herman couldn’t quite live up to.

Now, it’ll be up to Sarkisian to turn things around in Austin.