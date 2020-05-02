Jordon Thomas, 2021 4-Star Defensive End, Announces Commitment

If “Texas is back” is going to become a real outcome, the Longhorns will have to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Texas’ latest commitment should help bolster their defensive line for years to come.

Defensive end Jordon Thomas announced his commitment to Tom Herman and the Longhorns Saturday afternoon, per his Twitter announcement.

The 4-star prospect is considered one of the best defensive ends in the 2021 cycle. The 247Sports Composite Score ranks Thomas the No. 15 WDE and No. 235 overall prospect.

Thomas’ commitment to the Longhorns was an easy decision for the Texas native. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound versatile defensive end’s commitment announcement can be found below:

Herman and the Longhorns have had no trouble hauling in elite recruiting classes the past few years. Now, it’s just a matter of translating the recruiting success into on-field success.

Texas won just eight games last season compared to 10 victories in 2018. Injuries definitely played a part in the underwhelming 2019 season. But the Longhorns will have improved depth next season which should help sustain the impact of any potential key injuries.

If Herman can’t produce a better season in 2020, he could be on the hot seat. With players like Thomas heading to Austin, the Longhorns don’t have many excuses for not being a legitimate National Championship contender.