On Thursday night, the Oklahoma Sooners landed a commitment from a four-star quarterback.

Chandler Morris, the son of Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris, announced his commitment to the Sooners at the Under Armour All-America game tonight.

During his announcement, the four-star quarterback decided to take a shot at the Texas fanbase by throwing “Horns Down.”

That caught the attention of one current Longhorns player. Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn saw what Morris did and decided to send the young quarterback a message.

“Lol I mean this so much disrespect I could of swore OU has a hand signal for their school but aye I love it see you soon buddy,” Coburn said on Twitter.

Lol I mean this so much disrespect I could of swore OU has a hand signal for their school but aye I love it see you soon buddy 🤘🏾 https://t.co/opBtIR5fEe — Keondre Coburn⁹⁹ (@KeondreCoburn99) January 2, 2020

Coburn is familiar with making headlines due to his social media activity. The former top high school recruit guaranteed a victory over Oklahoma – which caught the attention of Baker Mayfield.

It’s all fun and games until they get to settle it on the field.

Morris is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 class, but he’ll have to contend with last year’s No. 1 quarterback recruit, Spencer Rattler.

If Morris does land the starting job, Coburn and the Longhorns will have some extra motivation for the Red River Showdown.