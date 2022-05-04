Keyshawn Johnson Names 1 Major CFB Program That Could Go After Urban Meyer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The future has seemed unclear for Urban Meyer after his disastrous stint as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But one football analyst has an idea of where the three-time national champion might be heading next.

During today's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, college football analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where he thinks Meyer will go from here. Without hesitation, Keyshawn declared that he'll go to the University of Texas next.

"University of Texas! (Longhorns head coach) Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at Texas right now. Two years from now - a year from now - Texas is gonna be going to Urban Meyer," Keyshawn said.

Finebaum agreed that Meyer would be a good fit at the Big 12 (soon to be SEC) powerhouse. Keyshawn also believes that Meyer would be able to recruit at Texas like nobody else:

Urban Meyer turned four different college into consistent winners, but had the most success at national powerhouses Florida and Ohio State. His resume is second only to Nick Saban among active coaches.

That said, Meyer will probably have a lot to answer for as far as some of the things that went wrong in his 13-game tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It may be a little tougher to sell parents on his trustworthiness after some of the things that happened there.

But as for the potential destination, Texas may be a tough nut to crack. The Longhorns moved heaven and earth to bring Steve Sarkisian into the fold.

They would have to make sure that Meyer is all in before taking that kind of risk.

Is Urban Meyer a good fit for Texas? Will he ever coach again at all?