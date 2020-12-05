Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Comment On Texas Football

When it comes to the Texas Longhorns, the expectations are always championship or bust. The downside for that mindset is that almost every year ends in disappointment, and this season is no different.

Texas was supposed to compete for a Big 12 title this fall, but instead Tom Herman’s squad owns a mediocre 5-3 record. To be honest, last week’s loss to Iowa State may have been the nail in the coffin for his tenure with the program.

During this morning’s edition of College GameDay, the crew discussed the Longhorns’ outlook and whether they’ll be in the market for a new coach this offseason. There have been some rumors linking Urban Meyer to the job, although it’s unknown if he wants to coach again.

Kirk Herbstreit usually takes a sympathetic approach to Texas’ struggles on the gridiron, but his tone was slightly different this Saturday. He believes the main issue for the program is that it has unrealistic goals.

“Tom Herman winning this game doesn’t matter,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “This thing’s been going on for 70 years…to me it’s unrealistic expectations. It’s nine regents that have the power of Jerry Jones. Imagine having nine Jerry Joneses looking over your shoulder. It’s going to take an Urban Meyer, Nick Saban personality to be able to handle that, to be able to win games.”

Herbstreit isn’t wrong at all about Texas’ expectations. It’s not on the same level as Alabama or Ohio State, yet it expects greatness on a year-to-year basis.

If the Longhorns truly want to compete for a championship every season, they’ll need someone like Meyer to be their coach.

Until the program lands an elite coach, it’ll have to temper expectations.