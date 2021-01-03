Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Texas Firing Tom Herman

The University of Texas officially fired head football coach Tom Herman on Saturday afternoon.

Herman, who had been Texas’ head coach for four seasons, is being replaced by Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

“Decisions like this are very, very difficult and certainly not something I take lightly,” athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. “As I’ve said before, my philosophy is to wait until the end of the season to look at all of the factors in evaluating any of our programs.

“After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of the University of Texas to move in a different direction.”

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared his reaction to the news on SportsCenter.

“I think you look at four years of, umm, in Texas’ terms, they expect to win 10 or 11 and compete for Big 12 championships and knock on the Playoff’s door every year,” Herbstreit said Saturday on ESPN. “He averaged out at 8-4. 5-3 in conference play. I’m sure behind closed doors, decision makers have been thinking about this for quite some time. If anything, it’s about stability and recruiting and who they’re rubbing elbows with.

“They want to be back to being an elite program. It’s been 2009 … think about how long that’s been … since Mack Brown took them to a national championship game when they took on Alabama in the Rose Bowl. I’m just learning this on a a FaceTime here, so I had no idea this was even going down. I was like holy cow. And Sarkisian a done deal? Is that speculation or word on the street?”

At the time of Herbstreit’s appearance, Sarkisian was not a done deal. However, it is now. Texas officially announced Sarkisian as the program’s next head coach later on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t know if Sark is going to get this job or not, but you’ve got to give him a lot of credit for reinventing himself under Nick Saban,” Herbstreit said. “If you look at him today vs. where he was, I can see why he’d be a viable candidate for anybody, especially an elite program like Texas. He’s the real deal.”