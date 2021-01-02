Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The Tom Herman, Steve Sarkisian News

In a whirlwind of Saturday morning news, Texas confirmed the firing of football head coach Tom Herman. Since arriving from Houston, the 45-year-old led the Longhorns to four straight winning seasons and four consecutive bowl wins. However, Texas never won a Big 12 Championship, leaving Herman short of high expectations.

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke about Texas’s decision to move on from their current head coach on ESPN on Saturday morning.

“I think you look at four years of, umm, in Texas’ terms, they expect to win 10 or 11 and compete for Big 12 championships and knock on the Playoff’s door every year,” Herbstreit said. “He averaged out at 8-4. 5-3 in conference play. I’m sure behind closed doors, decision makers have been thinking about this for quite some time. If anything, it’s about stability and recruiting and who they’re rubbing elbows with.

“They want to be back to being an elite program. It’s been 2009 … think about how long that’s been … since Mack Brown took them to a national championship game when they took on Alabama in the Rose Bowl. I’m just learning this on a a FaceTime here, so I had no idea this was even going down. I was like holy cow…”

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was quickly named as the likely successor to Herman. The former head coach at Washington and USC won the Broyles Award this season as the nation’s top assistant with the Crimson Tide.

“I don’t know if Sark is going to get this job or not, but you’ve got to give him a lot of credit for reinventing himself under Nick Saban,” Herbstreit said. “If you look at him today vs. where he was, I can see why he’d be a viable candidate for anybody, especially an elite program like Texas. He’s the real deal.”

Texas has yet to confirm that Sarkisian will be the new hire as conflicting reports continue to emerge. Meanwhile, the Longhorns will have to pay Herman a sizeable buyout of $15 million.

Stay tuned for official confirmation from Texas concerning the program’s new head coach.