Kirk Herbstreit Rips Major Fan Base For Unrealistic Expectations

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes there’s one major college football program with significantly unrealistic expectations at the moment.

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly considering firing Tom Herman. Texas is not satisfied with Herman’s performance and the Longhorns are reportedly going after Urban Meyer.

Herbstreit is fine with that, but he believes Texas doesn’t know who it really is.

“It’s unrealistic expectations,” Herbstreit said of Texas. “It’s 9 regents that have the power — imagine having 9 Jerry Joneses looking over your shoulder after everything you do. Not 1, 9 that are involved in everything you do. It’s going to take an Urban Meyer, Nick Saban personality to be able to handle that to win games.”

Herbstreit added that Texas has only been elite for a short amount of time in recent decades.

“Go back and look at their history, man,” he said. “Mack (Brown) had a good run from ’98 to ’09, but they’re not what you think they are as far as their history. They’re not. They’ve had some good years, but besides Mack’s era, when was the last time they were competing for championships? Earl Campbell? That was the late ’70s!”

Meyer, for what it’s worth, admitted on Saturday that college football fan bases are crazy.

“I say this with great respect that the elite programs, and there’s a handful of them out there, the fan bases are completely out of their minds. They have lost all sense of reality,” Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff.

Now I say that with great respect, because what I would always tell our players is ‘now wait a minute, you did not have to come to Ohio State or Florida, you chose to come here.’ So don’t be surprised that when you struggle, you’re going to get hammered a little bit – same thing with our coaching staff.

Now it wears on you a little bit, you go 13-1 and people say ‘well what happened?’ So here’s the job description, you ready? Win every game you play. Never lose to your rival. Get every top recruit. No off-field issues. Grad every player and every player drafted in the first, second or third rounds. Go get ’em.”

At least he knows what he’s getting into if he takes the job…