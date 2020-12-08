Legendary Texas Football Coach Fred Akers Has Passed Away

Fred Akers, who spent 19 seasons at Texas as an assistant and head football coach, passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

A native of Arkansas and a former player for the Razorbacks, Akers began his coaching career in the Texas high school football ranks before being hired by UT in 1966. He served as the co-offensive coordinator of the Longhorns from 1966-74.

After a two-year stint as head coach at Wyoming, Akers returned to Texas to replace the legendary Darrell Royal in 1977. In his first season, Akers went 11-1 behind the running of Earl Campbell, finishing fourth in the final AP poll.

Akers posted nine winning seasons in 10 years leading the Longhorns, including three double-digit winning campaigns. He left Texas following the 1986 season and finished his career as the head coach of Purdue from 1987-90.

Overall, Akers finished with a 108-75-3 record as a college head coach, including three conference championships (one at Wyoming and two at Texas) and four major bowl appearances.

Texas mourns the passing of longtime Longhorn Football coaching great and Texas Athletics Hall of Honor member Fred Akers.https://t.co/KEchf4dcnF pic.twitter.com/eIIpIZHvZK — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) December 8, 2020

Akers was inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 2015 and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame in 2016.

Rest in peace, Coach.