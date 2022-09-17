Longhorns Insider Has Promising Update On Quarterback Quinn Ewers

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Last Saturday, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an SC sprain to his left shoulder. It was announced that his recovery period is four to six weeks.

Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, it sounds like Ewers is ahead of his initial recovery timeline.

According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Ewers is on the field for Texas' pre-game workouts this Saturday evening.

Davis has been told that Ewers will be back sooner than people expect. If that's true, that's great news for the Longhorns.

Ewers looked sharp against Alabama prior to going down with the shoulder injury. He had 134 passing yards in just the first quarter alone.

Hudson Card took over at quarterback once Ewers went to the locker room. The sophomore completed 14-of-22 pass attempts for 158 yards.

While Texas seems fairly comfortable with Card running the show, the offense will most likely lean heavily on running back Bijan Robinson.

Texas will face UTSA tonight. This game could end up being a shootout.

We'll see if Card and Robinson can hold down the fort during Ewers' absence.