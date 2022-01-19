Longtime TCU Coach Gary Patterson Reportedly Has New Job

After over 20 seasons at TCU, longtime head coach Gary Patterson announced his retirement. But he appears to be staying close to the game he loved in the state he loves with a new job.

According to Horns247.com via ESPN’s Chris Low, Patterson is joining the Texas Longhorns’ coaching staff. Per the report, he will have an off-field role as special assistant to the head coach.

This will mark the first time that Patterson and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian have worked together. Patterson was in his first year as TCU’s head coach when Sarkisian got his first coaching gig at El Camino College.

Their teams played each other for the first time this past October. Sarkisian’s Longhorns won the game 32-27 for Texas’ first win in Fort Worth since 2013.

But the move was probably telegraphed after Patterson was seen wearing a Texas shirt yesterday…

In his two decades as TCU’s head coach, Gary Patterson became the Horned Frogs’ all-time winningest coach with 160 wins. He led the team to five conference titles (in three conferences), 17 bowl appearances, 11 bowl wins and an undefeated season in 2010.

Patterson won dozens of national accolades for coaching and had a statue erected at TCU’s campus in 2016.

With his defensive acumen, he’ll be a good addition to Texas’ coaching ranks in the years to come.

Will Gary Patterson make an impact for the Longhorns as a defensive assistant?