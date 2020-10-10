Look: Cardale Jones Sends Message To Tom Herman Before Kickoff

On Saturday afternoon, two of the most storied programs in college football history will go head-to-head in one of the best rivalries across the country.

Oklahoma and Texas will take the field this afternoon with nothing but pride on the line. At 1-2, the Sooners are already out of the College Football Playoff race.

Likely too are the Longhorns, who dropped their first game of the season last weekend against TCU. Texas looked the part of a national contender early in the season, but that all disappeared last Saturday.

Before the Longhorns take the field on Saturday, a former Ohio State star sent a message to Texas head coach Tom Herman. Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones had a message for his former coach.

Jones sent the “Hook’em Horns” emoji to Herman this morning.

Check it out.

Herman was the offensive coordinator for Ohio State when Jones was a quarterback there. It’s clear the former quarterback still wants the best for his former coach.

Jones looks to be one of only a handful of fans in the stands for this afternoon’s game.

Both programs are in desperate need of a win. If Oklahoma loses, the Sooners will fall to 1-3 and give Lincoln Riley his worst record as the team’s head coach.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns are trying to put an end to the Sooners’ two-game winning streak in the Red River Showdown.