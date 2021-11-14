Look: College Football Fans Are Blasting Steve Sarkisian Right now

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are getting run off the field by the Kansas Jayhawks right now. No, we’re not kidding.

The 4-5 Longhorns trail the 1-8 Jayhawks 35-14 at the half. Texas isn’t just losing; Kansas is dominating every facet of the game.

Let’s rewind back to Saturday, Oct. 9. Texas took a 38-20 lead over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half. Disaster ensued in the second, Oklahoma came back and won the game and Texas has lost every game since. The Longhorns are now on the verge of losing to one of the worst teams at the Power-Five level.

College football fans are blasting Sarkisian right now for his team’s performance on Saturday night.

Florida: We're going to play the most embarrassing first half in America, just watch. Texas: Hold my margarita. And my emotional support monkey. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 14, 2021

Steve Sarkisian is just one of those dudes who isn’t a very good HC, and it’s a shame because he’s a great OC. Some coaches are great coordinators and it just doesn’t transfer to the head job. — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) November 14, 2021

Imagine thinking hiring Sarkisian as head coach would turn around Texas. Whew — Alfred Matthews (@A_Matthews713) November 14, 2021

Some even think Texas will fire Steve Sarkisian before the weekend’s over (that won’t happen).

So Steve Sarkisian doesn't make it to Monday right? #Texas — Robert Martin (@RobertMartinLT) November 14, 2021

Texas is getting its asses kicked literally *and* figuratively — by Kansas. I don't want to be that guy, but Steve Sarkisian ain't it. — Brian (@sportsmatters) November 14, 2021

Charlie Strong didn't lose to Kansas until his third season so Steve Sarkisian is ahead of schedule — Schoppe (@Schopppe) November 14, 2021

Sarkisian is well aware his team isn’t playing up to the Texas football standard.

He had plenty to say about the Longhorns’ performance vs. Kansas during his halftime interview.

“That’s one of the worst sequences that I’ve ever seen a team play that I’ve been a part of, so we’ve got to get it together,” Sark said.

If Texas goes on to lose tonight’s game, it would be its fifth straight loss. Luckily, the Longhorns have another half of football to get it together.

The 1-8 Kansas Jayhawks lead the 4-5 Texas Longhorns 35-14 at the half. Catch the second half on ESPNU.

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Sarkisian has plenty of explaining to do for his team’s outing.