Look: College Football World Debating If Texas Is Back

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Thursday, five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to Texas.

"Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," Manning tweeted.

Manning's announcement this Thursday has sparked a debate over this important question: Is Texas back?

Judging by the responses on social media, the football world is torn on this one.

"Arch Manning has committed to Texas and just like that Texas football is back," Dan Schneier said. "It won't be long before the #Longhorns are in the Championship conversation again -- especially in the current era of college football. Some of the nation's best will be flocking to play with Arch."

"Texas Is Back," Big Cat of Barstool Sports tweeted.

"Won’t go as far as saying they’re back, but Texas fans have a lot to be excited about," Clint Lamb of On3 said. "We’ll see where it leads."

"Is Texas back? Nope. It’s still a no," Ryan Roberts of Irish Breakdown tweeted.

So far in his high school career, Manning has 5,731 passing yards with 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions

Whether it's fair or not, Manning will be tasked with bringing Texas back to the promised land. That comes with the territory of being the No. 1 recruit in the country.