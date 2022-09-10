Look: Football Fans Impressed With Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers So Far

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Quinn Ewers is making his second-ever start as a college football quarterback. But he certainly doesn't look rattled against the No. 1 team in college football so far.

Ewers is having some success against the Alabama defense this Saturday afternoon. The former five-star prospect completed six of his nine attempts for 64 yards on the Longhorns' opening drive. It should have been more, too.

Ewers dropped a longball in a bucket in the endzone, but Xavier Worthy couldn't hold on.

"What a pass from Ewers. Xavier Worthy. Yikes," wrote Unnecessary Roughness.

College football fans are pretty impressed with the Texas football quarterback early on in this one. Can he lead the Longhorns to an improbable upset?

"You for sure saw why Ewers was the No. 1 overall prospect in the country on that drive. His deep out to Worthy and that deep ball to Worthy were dimes," said Chris Hummer.

"It is extremely early but Texas QB Quinn Ewers looks unbelievable against Alabama," said Nathan Hiatt.

"I will say this. I don't know how good Texas is at this point. Quinn Ewers, though, has a pocket presence Texas hasn't had in a loooooong time," a fan wrote.

Alabama leads Texas 10-3 in the first quarter. Catch the action on FOX.