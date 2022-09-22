Look: Football World Surprised By Quinn Ewers News

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 23: University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes a throw during the spring game on April 23, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could return to the field as early as this weekend.

On Thursday morning, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Ewers will make the trip to Lubbock for this Saturday's game against Texas Tech.

Ewers suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder against Alabama on Sept. 10. Prior to suffering that injury, he had 134 passing yards in just the first quarter alone.

Initially, Ewers was expected to miss up to six weeks. It was then reported last week that Ewers was making significant progress and will return earlier than people thought.

Now it's official that Ewers will be in Lubbock for Week 4's showdown between Texas and Texas Tech.

It'd be an understatement to say Longhorns fans are pleased with this news. Just the thought of Ewers starting at quarterback has the fan base excited.

Texas Tech fans, however, want Ewers to sit out one more week before making his return to the gridiron.

Ewers' return would add another layer of intrigue to this weekend's game between the Longhorns and Red Raiders.

Hudson Card has been filling in for Ewers during his absence. Last week, he had 161 passing yards and a touchdown against UTSA.

Texas will have an update on Ewers as Saturday's game inches closer.