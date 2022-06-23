Look: Kevin Durant Has 3-Word Message For Arch Manning

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns are having themselves quite a day. That's because Arch Manning announced his commitment to the program earlier this afternoon.

Manning, the No. 1 recruit from the 2023 class, is considered by many to be the next star quarterback.

Though the sports world will have to wait until next year to see Manning suit up for the Longhorns, the hype surrounding him continues to grow.

Moments ago, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant posted a few words of encouragement on Twitter for Manning.

"Let's get it Arch," Durant tweeted.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion and former MVP, played college basketball at Texas. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year before heading off to the pros.

Clearly, Durant is hopeful Manning can bring his alma mater's football team back to the promised land.