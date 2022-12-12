Look: Mugshot Of Texas Coach Chris Beard Released

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 22: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns yells to his players during the game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at The Frank Erwin Center on January 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images) Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early this morning by Austin Police.

Beard, 49, is facing a charge of Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation - Family Violence, a third degree felony. According to the Austin PD, a woman accused Beard of assaulting and strangling her.

The authorities released Beard's mug shot to the public moments ago.

Beard remains in jail as of this writing. His status as head coach of the Longhorns has not been addressed yet.

"The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal situation," Texas said in a statement earlier today.

Beard's attorney has said his client is "100% innocent of these charges" and "should never have been arrested."



Beard is currently in his second season at UT, his alma mater. His team is currently 7-1 and ranked seventh in the AP poll heading into tonight's game against Rice.