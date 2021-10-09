This year’s Red River Showdown started off with an absolute bang, as the Texas Longhorns scored on the opening play of the game.

After Oklahoma place kicker Gabe Brkic’s opening kick went 61 yards for a touchback, Texas decided to come out of the gates swinging with a quick bubble screen to wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy made the first Oklahoma defender miss, outran the next would-be tackler, and then sprinted the remaining 65 yards of the field to cap off an incredible 75-yard touchdown. The crowd at the Cotton Bowl erupted once they saw Worthy cross the first-down marker.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler had an outstanding call on the play, as he was clearly in disbelief over what he just witnessed.

XAVIER WORTHY IS VERY FAST.

Somehow, things actually got worse for Oklahoma.

The Sooners went three-and-out on their opening drive and then had their punt blocked by DeMarvion Overshown. The ball was then returned to the Sooners’ 2-yard line.

After a key sack on 3rd down #bEastTexas native DeMarvion Overshown blocks the sooner punt to set up a short field!!!

Texas didn’t blow its chance to go up two scores against Oklahoma, as Bijan Robinson found the end zone to give his team a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Fortunately for Oklahoma, it still has plenty of time to turn this game around. For now, though, Lincoln Riley has to be concerned with this abysmal start.