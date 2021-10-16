Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would.

The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.

The loss was the second in a row in which Texas blew a double-digit lead. It also dropped the Longhorns to 4-3 on the year. The program hasn’t finished with less than three losses in a season since 2009.

In the immediate aftermath of quarterback Casey Thompson’s interception with 1:57 to play, which sealed defeat for UT, a FOX camera caught a group of Texas fans saying all that needed to be said without actually using any words.

Texas status: not back pic.twitter.com/HfMAp2m9bn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2021

The good news for Texas? Their schedule closes on a light note, with games against Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia, the three worst teams in the Big 12, to finish out the year.

The bad news? In order to get to that three-game stretch, the Longhorns have to survive road trips to Baylor and Iowa State.

They’ll get a bye week next weekend to lick their wounds before having to visit the Bears and Cyclones.