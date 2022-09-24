Look: Quinn Ewers Could Start For Texas Today

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

It could be Quinn Ewers getting the start for the Longhorns of Texas this Saturday afternoon.

Steve Sarkisian has released his official depth chart for today's Texas Tech game. Believe it or not, Ewers is listed as the starter, albeit alongside Hudson Card.

Ewers and Card are listed as co-starters for this Saturday's Texas vs. Texas Tech game.

It appears the door is open to Ewers playing today.

"Texas official depth chart at Texas Tech lists Longhorns' starting QB as Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card via @AnwarRichardson," said Brett McMurphy.

Quinn Ewers suffered a clavicle sprain during the Longhorns' close loss to the Crimson Tide of Alabama several weeks ago. The initial belief was that Ewers wouldn't be able to return until the end of October.

However, the former five-star prospect has practiced all week and will suit up vs. Texas Tech today. But it's still unclear if he's 100 percent ready to go and fully recovered.

Texas Tech hosts Ewers and the Longhorns this Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET.