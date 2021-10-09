Look: Reggie Bush Has Incredible Message For Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Texas running back Bijan Robinson took the college football world by storm on Saturday afternoon.

The five-star sophomore running back ran all over and around Oklahoma’s defense during Saturday’s game. He finished with 11 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown…in the first half.

During one play in particular, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t help but compare Robinson to college football legend Reggie Bush. Bush agrees.

The former USC superstar had an incredible message for Robinson on Saturday afternoon.

“I see you Bijan! That run made me stand up out of my seat and that #5 look good on you!,” Bush said on Twitter.

You know you’re playing at a sensational level when people are comparing you to Reggie Bush. To hear it from Bush is himself is even more amazing.

Robinson had one play in particular on Saturday that looked like Bush himself. He avoided multiple defenders and made it look like he was playing against a JV defense.

Robinson obviously has a ways to go before we can call him the next Reggie Bush. But he’s already shown flashes of his sensational talent. Better yet, he’s just a sophomore.

Robinson carried the rock 86 times for 703 yards and four touchdowns in nine games last season. He’s going to eclipse those numbers by the end of Saturday’s game.

Are witness the next Reggie Bush this afternoon in the Oklahoma-Texas game? See for yourself on ABC.