Look: Steve Sarkisian Appears To Be Enjoying Texas

On Monday night, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian helped the Crimson Tide to a dominant victory over Ohio State.

Sarkisian’s offense dropped 52 points on the Buckeyes en route to a 52-24 thrashing. Fewer than 24 hours after winning the national title, the Alabama offensive coordinator was on a new team.

Last week, the Texas Longhorns announced the team fired former head coach Tom Herman. Just a few days later, the team announced Steve Sarkisian will take over as the new head coach.

On Tuesday morning, Sarkisian flew to Texas for his introduction as the new Longhorns head coach. During his trip around campus, he stopped to take a photo with the Longhorns cheerleaders.

Check it out.

Sark getting acquainted with his new job. pic.twitter.com/N1mQkOypqK — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 12, 2021

Sarkisian led one of the most potent offenses in college football all season long. The Crimson Tide led the nation in points scored per game – with teams that played at least 10 games.

Sarkisian has a checkered past as a head coach, but rebuilt his brand at Alabama. He owned a 46-35 record as a head coach at Washington and USC.

He takes over a Texas program that hasn’t won a share of the Big 12 title in over a decade. Sarkisian will have his hands full, but he’s already proved to be one of the best offensive minds in football.

Playing in the Big 12, the Longhorns could lead the nation in points scored very soon.