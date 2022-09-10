Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining.

Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message to his players.

"We didn't lose today," Sarkisian said. "We ran out of time."

This comment from Sarkisian is going viral on Twitter because fans find it to be "tone-deaf" and "delusional."

Whether Texas fans like it or not, Sarkisian is trying to see the positives in this Saturday's loss.

"You know, in the end, that’s the best team in the country," he added. "In a weird way, we kind of feel good about where we’re at in the state of our program."

While this weekend's game was a step in the right direction, it means nothing if Texas fails to build off this performance.

Texas will host UTSA next Saturday. Sarkisian needs to get his team back in the win column.