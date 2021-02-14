Look: Steve Sarkisian Reacts To Texas’ Massive Commitment

The Steve Sarkisian era at Texas got off to a great start on the recruiting front with five-star QB Maalik Murphy committing to his 2022 class. And you can bet the Longhorns head coach was excited about it.

Taking to Twitter after Murphy announced his commitment, Sarkisian had a short and simple reaction. He wrote “All Gas, No Brakes!” with the horns up logo and added a video of Matthew McConaughey rocking his Texas gear.

247Sports rates Murphy as the No. 30 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 2 pro-style QB in the country and the No. 4 prospect from the state of California.

It’s hard to overstate how big of a pickup Maalik Murphy is for Sarkisian and the Longhorns. He’s been drawing NFL comparisons since he was a high school freshman, and 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins compared him to former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston.

Texas went 7-3 in 2020, and fired head coach Tom Herman after four years at the helm. The Longhorns brought in Steve Sarkisian after six years split between the Alabama and Atlanta Falcons sidelines.

Sarkisian’s first order of business will be deciding on a new starting quarterback. Sam Ehlinger has graduated, leaving uncertainty at the position heading into spring for the first time in several years.

But while 2021 could wind up being a transition year for Sarkisian and the Longhorns, 2022 could be the start of something magical.

Will Maalik Murphy be a star quarterback for Texas?