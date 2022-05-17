Look: Texas Fans Signing Petition For Alabama Game

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 5: A fan waves a large Longhorns flag during the game between the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks and the Texas Longhorns on September 5, 2009 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns defeated the Warhawks 59-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

It seems like a portion of the Texas fanbase is unhappy with potentially playing Alabama early in the day this season.

On Monday, FOX announced that it will televise the clash between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide on September 10. A kickoff time was not announced.

However, because FOX typically broadcasts its marquee matchups in its "Big Noon Kickoff" time slot, many are assuming the game will kick off at noon ET and 11 a.m. in Austin.

According to the Twitter account Message Board Geniuses, some UT fans have created a petition to attempt to convince FOX to schedule the game at night.

It should be noted that this effort, while noble in its intent, will have no impact on the network's decision.

If FOX wants Texas-Alabama to start at noon--or in the late morning technically where the game is being played--that is when the game will be played.

Fans will just have to get their tailgates and pregaming started a little earlier that day.