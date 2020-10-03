Look: Texas Has The Best Fan Cutout Setup In College Football

The days of sports teams having full houses for prime-time games are temporarily over. In an effort to create a fun atmosphere for its home games, the Texas Longhorns have created the best cardboard cutout section you’ll ever see.

It’s no secret that Matthew McConaughey is a Texas superfan. He’s always in attendance for the biggest games in Austin.

McConaughey won’t physically be at the Longhorns’ game this weekend, but he’ll be there in cardboard cutout form. In fact, there will be multiple versions of McConaughey in the stands.

Texas has created a section strictly for McConaughey. There are cutouts of his characters from movies like Dallas Buyers Club, Dazed And Confused, Interstellar, Lincoln Lawyer and The Gentlemen.

Here’s how the McConaughey section looks:

MoC will for sure be in the house tomorrow. 🤘 @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/Qhn5Wo6VFp — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 2, 2020

It’s safe to say this setup is alright, alright, alright.

Other college football teams should follow Texas’ footsteps regarding this idea. It’d be cool to see other programs honor celebrities like McConaughey.

Hopefully for McConaughey’s sake, the Longhorns look much better on the defensive side of the ball this weekend. Last Saturday, the defense gave up 56 points to the Red Raiders.

If it wasn’t for a five-touchdown performance from Sam Ehlinger, the Longhorns would’ve lost their first conference game of the season.

Kickoff for today’s TCU-Texas game is at 12 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium.