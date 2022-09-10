Look: Texas Kicker Just Missed 20-Yard Field Goal

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

If you want to upset the No. 1 team in the nation, mistakes have to be at a minimum. Unfortunately, the Texas Longhorns just made a costly error to end the first half vs. No. 1 Alabama.

Tied at 10-10 late in the first half, Steve Sarkisian rolled the dice and took a few shots downfield with Hudson Card at quarterback. The risks paid off and the Longhorns got into the redzone with just seconds remaining.

Some fans wanted Sark to take another risk and go for the touchdown instead of kicking a field goal to go up 13-10. But the Texas head football coach wanted the points and sent his field goal team out on the field.

Texas kicker Bert Auburn shanked the 20-yard chip shot to end the first half. It's called karma. Sark should have gone for the touchdown.

"NO GOOD Alabama gets a hand on Bert Auburn's field goal attempt and this game stays tied at the half," said FOX College Football.

Unreal.

The good news is the Longhorns get the ball to start the second half. Can they pull off the unthinkable upset?