Look: Texas Star's New Endorsement Deal Is Going Viral

OCTOBER 16: University of Texas Long Horns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 16, 2021, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of many college football stars who is benefitting from NIL deals.

Earlier this offseason, Robinson struck a deal with Lamborghini Austin. At that time, he posted pictures of himself inside a Lamborghini on Twitter.

The latest NIL deal for Robinson involves him launching his own condiment line.

On Thursday, a photo of a "Bijan Mustardson" bottle surfaced on social media.

The slogan for this bottle of mustard says, "It's like a touchdown in your mouth."

There's actually a website for "Bijan Mustardson." That should confirm that Robinson is serious about launching his own condiment line.

Last season, Robinson solidified his status as one of the most exciting players in college football. The All-Big 12 performer had over 1,100 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns.

As of now, Robinson has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.6 million.

It's too early to determine if "Bijan Mustardson" will be a hit.