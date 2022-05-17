Look: Texas Wide Receiver No Longer Listed On Roster

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A Texas flag on the field before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The offseason saga of former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has apparently taken another turn.

Hall, who transferred to Texas last month after one season with the Crimson Tide, is now longer listed on the Longhorns' online roster.

Making things more interesting is the fact Hall has apparently removed all Texas-related posts from his social media accounts, according to Fan Nation's Tony Tsoukalas.

If Hall is no longer with the Longhorns, things changed drastically in a short period of time.

Just two weeks ago, the onetime top-50 recruit was talking up his new program--and dissing the fans of his old one.

“One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave," Hall told Horns247. "Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches - they’re all connected, which is a good thing.”

Additionally, Hall was offering up praise for UT head coach Steve Sarkisian as recently as last week. This whole situation has been quite strange.

Stay tuned.