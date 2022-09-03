Look: This Arch Manning Throw Went Viral Last Night

Arch Manning takes a snap for New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High.

Arch Manning kicked off the 2022 season for Isidore Newman with a sharp performance on the road against Hahnville.

Manning completed 8-of-14 pass attempts for 142 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 37 rushing yards.

The best throw of the night for Manning was a beautiful strike to the right side of the field while rolling away from pressure.

Manning's receiver took a tough shot at the end of the play, but that doesn't diminish how impressive the throw was.

There was another moment in Friday night's game where Manning escaped a collapsing pocket and threw a touchdown pass to the back of the endzone.

Isidore Newman defeated Hahnville by a final score of 35-14.

Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2023 class, has already announced his commitment to Texas.

Now, Manning is just getting himself ready for what could be a really exciting freshman season with the Longhorns.